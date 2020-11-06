Family Launches Gofund Me Appeal for Oboh Towards Saudi Ladies Tourney

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A Gofundme appeal has been launched for Georgia Oboh to enable her attend the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International Tournament on the Ladies European Tour (LET) from November 12 to 15.

The fundraiser was launched on behalf of the teenage professional golfer by her mother, Evelyn, who incidentally is also a golfer.

Georgia, who is Nigeria’s only active player on the LET, has a real possibility of making the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if she can finish on a high note at the Saudi International Ladies to be played over the King Abudulla Economic City.

The appeal is designed to enable her purchase tickets, pay caddie fees and upkeep in the couple of weeks in Saudi Arabia for two tournaments and also to play in the final event of the LET and restart the 2021 season training requirements. It will also sustain her Olympics aspiration.

“As you know, the year 2020 has been ravaged by Covid-19 and so our corporate sponsors have been unable to support the tournaments this year.

Georgia has been able to play in eight events since after the resumption of play but has spent virtually all earnings on events and Covid testing kits,’’ Evelyn pleaded, stating the funds are needed urgently as the first event starts on November 12, 2020.