Europa: Iheanacho’s Double Seal Victory for Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester thrashed Braga 4-0 to make it three wins from three in this season’s Europa League.

Iheanacho opened the scoring midway through the first half when he prodded in after playing a one-two with James Maddison.

The two combined again before the break to almost score a second but this time Braga goalkeeper Matheus made a superb diving save to deny Maddison.

But Iheanacho got his and Leicester’s second soon after the restart when his shot from the edge of the area took a heavy deflection to land in the back of the net.

That prompted a dominant spell for the hosts, with Iheanacho going close to completing his hat-trick, but his shot was kept out by Matheus.

A third for Leicester duly arrived with Iheanacho this time turning provider, squaring a pass for substitute Dennis Praet to tap in, and Maddison wrapped up a brilliant win when he forced his way through the defence before finishing.

It was a comfortable night for the Foxes against a Braga side that are experienced European campaigners and had won their six previous games in all competitions.

The victory continued Leicester’s own good form, with five wins from their last five games having propelled them to second in the Premier League, and top of Europa League Group G with nine points from nine.

The Foxes are flying both domestically and in Europe this season and their form is all the more impressive considering they have several first team players out through, or recently returning from, injury.

It is testament to Brendan Rodgers’ managerial ability that despite that he is managing to get the best out of his squad, with the players coming into the side making important contributions.

Iheanacho is one such player. The forward has made just three appearances for Leicester in the Premier League this season but has featured in all three of their Europa League games, scoring in both the games he has started.

There was a touch of fortune about both his goals against Braga, with the ball rebounding to him from a save for the first, allowing him to prod into an empty net, and the second taking a significant deflection.

But it was just reward for an energetic and committed display that exemplified the spirit and determination in this Leicester squad.

The Foxes are flying both domestically and in Europe this season and their form is all the more impressive considering they have several first team players out through, or recently returning from, injury.

Leicester host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, 8 November (14:00 GMT)