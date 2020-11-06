Ekiti Judicial Panel Receives 22 Petitions as Hearing Begins

Shot EKSU student’s case brought before panel

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate police brutality by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Ekiti State, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, has disclosed that it has received 22 petitions from the members of the public.

The panel held its inaugural sitting on November 2, 2020, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Akintayo appealed to the petitioners to assemble their witnesses so that all the matters pending before the panel can be heard timely.

Meanwhile, all the 22 cases were mentioned yesterday before the panel.

The panel also heard the case of one Daramola Abiodun Olusola, a native of Ire Ekiti, who lived at Lane 3, Owode quarters in Ado Ekiti, and whose car was allegedly vandalised by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest on October 19, 2020, in the capital city.

Giving the graphic details of his experience, Daramola said: “On that day, I wanted to make some purchases; and as I drove out in my 505 car, I met some protesters at Dallimore junction, who barricaded the road behaving ill-mannered.

=“I then packed my car by the roadside and trekked to Okesa market. By the time I came back, my car had been vandalised. The body and windows glass were smashed.

“When I did the rough estimation of the damage, it will take up to N150,000 to fix the vehicle, and I will be glad if the government can ameliorate the pain by helping me fix it.”

Justice Akintayo told the complainant to bring the vehicle and particulars before the panel on November 10 for assessment.

The case of Adekunle Ayaga, who was shot by a policeman during a rally in Ilawe Ekiti in 2009, was also brought before the panel.

Also mentioned was the case of the murdered Seyi Fasere, a student of the Ekiti State University, who was allegedly shot by the police during a robbery attack on Oye-Ilupeju road on February 28, 2013.

Speaking with journalists after the proceeding, Mr. Emmanuel Akinosi, who represented Fasere’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Florence and Joseph Fasere, said 10 witnesses resident in the state would be called to testify against the police.

Akinosi added that “two of them, a ballistic expert from Lagos and a medical doctor that provided the autopsy from FETHI, would be subpoenaed.”

Akinosi stated that the Ado Ekiti High Court presided over by Justice Olusegun Ogunyemi had earlier in a judgement of November 25, 2014, awarded N6million damage and rendering of public apology in two national dailies against the police, which he said they refused to comply with.

The two cases were adjourned to November 10 for hearing.