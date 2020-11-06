APC Set for Nationwide Registration of New Members

•Receives registration materials

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received materials for the party’s nationwide membership registration, update and revalidation to be conducted nationwide.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mala Buni, while receiving the consignment yesterday in Abuja, said the membership registration, update and revalidation would be conducted across the country’s 119,973 polling units and 57, 000 voting points.

Buni was accompanied by the Governor of Jigawa State, Mr. Abubakar Badaru; the Committee’s Secretary, Senator John Akpan Udoudohen, among other senior party officials, during the handover ceremony.

He stated: “As you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials for the exercise that will soon commence across the country. We have over 119, 000 polling units and 57, 000 voting points across the country.

“As you can see, this is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well.

As I said, we have just taken first delivery and after taking all the stocks, then we will unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country. We are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country.”

It was not clear if the membership registration was part of the mandate of the committee when it took over from the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party during an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party held in June.