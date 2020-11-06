Again, IG Blames Social Media for Escalated Violence

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said social media was the greatest weapon used in escalating #EndSARS protests across the states of the federation.

The IG disclosed this yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to ascertain the level of damage done to both public and private facilities during the #EndSARs protest.

“I came specifically to visit vandalised property and to see the level of damage done to police facilities in Imo,” he said.

He said the protest was not basically targeted at the Police or SARS, but for hoodlums to loot and cause civil unrest in the country.

He advised Nigerians not to allow the country to pass through the experience it had during the protest.

He commended Police officers across the nation for their professional conduct during the protest.

“I can tell you that our men acted professionally during the protest, they have their guns, they were being killed, yet they respected human dignity.

Abubakar said he would also address key stakeholders and police officers to encourage and boost their morale, which he said was low due to the protest.

He said he would strengthen community policing and partner relevant stakeholders in achieving the aim.

Uzodimma in his remarks said police officers paid a huge sacrifice for the nation during the protest.

He said the society needed to embrace the police strongly, while also assuring that the Imo government would support security agencies in the state.

The governor expressed worry that social media was being used to cause trouble in the country. “I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria.

“Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo because the real protesters went off the street after my address and assurances to them,” Uzodimma said.