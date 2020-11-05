Osun Police Arraign 69 Suspected Looters

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned 69 suspected looters at the State High Court, Osogbo, the state capital.

All the 69 suspects have been remanded in Ilesa Custodial Centre.

The eight suspects are still under investigation.

The suspects were charged to court over their involvement in the destructive invasion, vandalism and looting of public and private properties across the State.

The suspects appeared before Magistrates Ayilara Olusegun, Ajiboye B. O., Oloyede O. A. and Awodele M.O. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

It will be recalled that last Tuesday, the Osun State Police Command announced that it had made arrests in connection with the looting spree across the state, adding that investigations were ongoing on the suspects’ culpability.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor of the State of Osun on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige, the 69 persons that were tried have been remanded in the Custodian Centre, Ilesa, adding that those who embraced the state Government’s offer of amnesty were pardoned according to Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s promise.

Oyetola had promised amnesty to those who returned looted properties in their possession within a 72-hour time frame while those caught with looted items after the amnesty window closed would face the full might of the law.

Ige also stated that the law enforcement agents were working with the government to further maintain peace and stability within the state.