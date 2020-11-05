Nokia Releases Android 10 for Phone Users

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has released a set of phones to further solidify its ongoing commitment to always provide secure and up-to-date Android solution that fans can trust.

Nokia smartphones remain at the forefront of both security updates and Android OS upgrades, as recognised by research from Counterpoint. According to their data, 94 per cent of the Nokia smartphone portfolio updated to the latest Android version within a year of new Android release. This made it the fastest brand to reach this level. The Android 10 rollout completes with the update of the Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 5.1.

Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, said: “Upgrading the operating system of a phone is an intricate process involving multiple partners and a variety of tests. We are hugely proud of the industry-leading process we have in place for Nokia smartphones and continue to make it a key priority of ours to ensure our customers benefit from the latest Android innovation ahead of competition in every price point.”

In just over three years, Nokia smartphones have collectively been updated 1,000 times – a significant milestone proving the company’s unwavering commitment to ensuring its fans are always using the most up-to-date features in the most secure environment.

Committed to full transparency, HMD Global has released its timeline for upgrading its Android 11-ready portfolio to the latest Android OS. The rollout is planned to commence in Q4 2020 with the newly-available Nokia 8.3 5G and the Nokia 5.3.