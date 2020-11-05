N1.3bn Budget Proposal for State House Clinic Upgrade will End Foreign Medical Trip for Buhari, Others, Says Senate Committee Chair

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday foreclosed any foreign medical trips for President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government officials from 2021.

Chairman of Senate committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma La’ah made this known when the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Abuja, Tijani Umar, appeared before the committee to defend the 2021 budget estimate of the seat of government.

La’ah assured that the N19.7 billion voted for the State House in the 2021 budget out of which N1.3 billion is for the upgrade of the State House Clinic will be approved by the Senate and by extension the National Assembly.

He stated that with this development there will be no basis for the President as well as other top government officials to go on overseas medical trips again.

The committee Chairman therefore directed the State House Permanent Secretary to ensure compliance with the latest development “as soon as the 2021 budget is passed by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr President”.

Details later…