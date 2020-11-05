Injured, Deceased Officers to Get Promotion, Says IG

By Adibe Emenyonu

Consequent upon the #EndSARS protest, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, has said the police are working with the Police Service Commission (PSC) to ensure that all officers who lost their lives and those injured would be promoted to the next rank.

He also declared that officers and men of the force would continue to enjoy Health Insurance Scheme of the government even after their retirement.

Adamu disclosed this yesterday in Benin-city, Edo State, shortly after on-the-spot assessment of burnt police stations in the state.

According to him, “I am working with the police service commission so that those who lost their lives and those injured will get promotion to the next level.

“Also, the family of those who lost their lives and those who were injured as a result of the #EndSARS violence would be compensated.”

Adamu also disclosed that the federal government had adjusted the salary of all officers to a higher grade in order to encourage them for utmost performance.

Commending men and officers of the force for the restraint despite the utmost provocation, the IG told them not to be demoralised or leave the public space for criminals to occupy.

Furthermore, he said: “While in service, we registered for Health Insurance Scheme but it stop when we retired, but now, it is now part of the law that those who have retired from the force will continue to enjoy the health scheme.”

He explained that already, about 60,000 retired officers have been captured, urging them not to entertain any fear as they will continue to enjoy the health insurance scheme of the government.

The police boss said the Police Act of 2020 passed into law has taken care of most of the police welfare needs, adding that “since it is an Act, those gaps in terms of officers’ welfare have been take care of by that Act.

“With this government, we have been able to set up police trust fund which now takes care of logistical requirement and capacity building of the police.”

On his part, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, assured the police that the state government would continue to support them in the discharge of their duty.

This is in line with earlier promise by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that the burnt police stations in the state will be rebuilt by the state government while those that needed renovation should be renovated.