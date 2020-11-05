Georgia Court Dismisses Trump’s Suit on Absentee Ballots

*Wins appeal to observe Pennsylvania vote count

Martins Ifijeh in New Jersey, USA

The Judge, Chatham County Superior Court in Georgia, James Bass, has dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump asking him to declare that state laws on processing absentee ballots be used in Coastal County vote count.

But in Pennsylvania, a commonwealth court has granted him access to closely observe vote count in the state following an appeal he filed earlier today on restriction of access to the vote counting area.

Bass, while dismissing Trump’s prayers Thursday during the one-hour hearing, did not provide explanation for his decision. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County election officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

Trump however got a relief in Pennsylvania following the commonwealth court’s order that he be allowed to closely observe vote count in the state.

Pennsylvania, which has 20 Electoral College votes, is one of the five states where votes are still been counted.

With 264 Electoral College votes in the bag, Biden needs only six more to emerge the 46th president of the US. Trump is currently on 214 Electoral College votes and banks on Pennsylvania and the remaining four states to win the contest.

The court said: “Upon review of arguments contained in brief submitted by Donald Trump, the Philadelphia Country Board of Elections and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, it is hereby ordered that the November 4 order of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County denying appellant’s oral motion to allow closer observation of the canvassing of ballots is reversed.

“Effective immediately, the court requires all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process.”

It however warned that while observing the process, social distancing and wearing of masks must be adhered to due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Trump described the development as a big legal win for his election bid.