COVID-19: DSS Shuts School, Sacks Teachers

Following what it described as the effect of COVID-19 on the Nigerian economy, particularly its crippling financial situation on the school, the Department of State Services (DSS) has sacked the teachers and other staff members of its Community Staff Schools, Asokoro (CSSA), Abuja.

The secret police has also shut down the institution and directed the pupils in the nursery, primary and secondary classes to stay at home for two weeks.

The primary school commenced in 1992/93, while the secondary classes took off in 1998.

It was gathered that the fee for the nursery and primary classes was increased from N25,000 to N35,000 for children and wards of the rank and file, while children of senior DSS officers were required to pay N45,000 up from N35,000 per term.

However, for children of civilians, the tuition was increased from N45,000 to N60,000.

The tuition for secondary school classes was increased from 35,000 to 45,000 for children and wards of the rank and file, while officers’ children were asked to pay N60,000 up from 40,000.

But students who did not fall in either of the categories will pay N90,000 from N70,000.

In the letter of disengagement dated November 2, 2020, signed by the Executive Secretary, CSSA, M. Onyilo, the DSS hinged its decision to sack the school staff on poor financial situation brought about by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy.

The letter was titled: ‘Disengagement from the service of Community Staff Schools, Asokoro.”

It reads partly: “Due to the effect of COVID-19 on the Nigerian economy vis-a-vis the crippling financial situation of the school, I am directed to convey the Director-General, State Services/Proprietor’s approval to disengage you from the services of the school with effect from 3rd November 2020.”

It was however learnt that the workers had in 2018 dragged the school management to the National Industrial Court (NIC) demanding better conditions of service, which the court okayed but the DSS failed to obey the court judgment.