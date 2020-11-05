Citation Premieres in Glitz and Glamour

By Bayo Akinloye

Close your eyes: Imagine a room filled with people heaving ‘huh?’ and sighing ‘ha!’ That’s exactly what went down during the screening of the movie, ‘Citation.’

Ahead of its November 6, 2020 release date, the exciting flick has begun gathering momentum at its glitzy October premiere. After the goose-bumpy teaser and Netflix trailer for #Citationthemovie, the exclusive premiere of Citation took place at Terra Kulture on Saturday, 31 October, 2020.

In one breath, the premiere was exhilarating and evocative. The event was a mix of music, cocktails and movie screening and on hand to grace the occasion were the cast of Citation.

The attendance included top-drawer personalities like Dr. Ibukun Awosika, Temi Otedola, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan, Wole Olowomojuore, Seun Kuti, and Toyin Ogundeji.

Others were the partners behind the movie: Ford Foundation; Access ‘W’ Initiative; Natnudos; Canon; Flyboku; GAC Motors; Arik Air; Ajike Foundation; and other fabulous guests like Sola Sobowale; Director General of NFVCB, Adedayo Thomas; President and Executive Producer of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Mike Dada; and music video director, filmmaker and cinematographer, Clarence Peters.

There were also Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Chief and Mrs Taiwo; former Lagos State Commissioner For Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde; former DG of NFVCB, Emeka Mba; Group Head/Programme Coordinator for The Access ‘W’ Initiative, Ayona Aguele-Trimnell; MD of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen Peters; MD of Ecobank, Patrick Akinwuntan; Mrs Eniola Fadayomi; and a host of others.

Starting off with the red-carpet moment and great conversations, the screening began with a opening speech by the movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, who emphasized the film’s stance against gender-based violence.

The screening ended with a loud ovation as the producer came on stage for the curtain call. He began by inviting Chairman of Access Bank, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, on stage to share her reasons for partnering Golden Effects Services & KAP Motion Pictures for the production of Citation.

The cast later appeared on stage. Jimmy Jean-Louis (the movie’s lead actor) and Adjetey Anang (co-star) who were unable to attend the event were, tied in via a video call.

For all movie buffs, Citation will be released on Netflix come November 6.