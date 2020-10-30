Osun Govt Returns Looted Items to Owners

By Yinka Kolawole

Osun State Government yesterday returned looted materials to the owners in the state who have identified their properties.

The 72-hour amnesty granted the looters to return the stolen items ended last Wednesday, and some of the looted materials have been returned.

Some of the owners have identified their properties at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital, where the recovered loots were deposited.

The Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), Dr. Adeniyi Oginni, told journalists that he had identified 15 percent of the stolen properties of OHIS.

He expressed sadness that many properties of the scheme were also vandalised during the attack last Saturday.

Oginni described the 72-hour amnesty as a very critical factor in the recovery of the stolen items.

“It was like a malicious attack on the agency. Apart from the things that were carted away, many things were vandalised.

“About 15 percent have been recovered. Though, some of the electronics like televisions have been destroyed, there is a very critical aspect of our properties that have not been recovered. Our server, all our computers (both desktops and laptops), have not be seen.

“We are appealing to the residents of the state to quickly notify the law enforcement agents whenever they see anybody trying to sell electronic equipment.

Also, speaking on behalf of the Senator representing Osun Central, Dr. Ajibola Bashiru, one of his aides, Mr. Bisi Babalola, confirmed that some of the properties carted away in the senator’s house have been identified.

He said about 45 percent of the motorcycles, deep freezers and sewing machines looted have been identified among the returned loots.