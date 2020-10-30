Ohanaeze, Arewa Youths Laud Re-appointment of INEC Chairman

By Udora Orizu

The apex socio-cultural youth organisation in Igbo land, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, and Arewa Youth Consultative Movement (AYCM) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the reappointment of Prof. Mahmud Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The groups in separate statements issued yesterday by their President-Generals, Uchenna Nnadi and Kabiru Yusuf respectively, said Buhari did what no other president before him was able to do by reposing confidence in the sitting chairman of INEC.

The groups urged Yakubu to ensure that ongoing electoral reforms and e-voting are achieved before 2023.

According to the statement, “In the last five years, there is no doubt that the quality of our elections have improved tremendously, and this reappointment will only lead to a consolidation of the efforts thus far. The INEC chairman will not have excuses to render to Nigerians if he fails to deliver credible polls in 2023. The youth group, therefore, calls for both local and international support from partners, donors and other stakeholders to reform our entire electoral process. There cannot be a better time for this support as we have implicit confidence in the integrity and ability of Prof. Yakubu to deliver on the job.

‘’The performance of the commission in the most recent governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States clearly shows that INEC is reforming our electoral processes, and that votes in Nigeria have now started counting and the voice of the voters clearly restored. We note that in the outstanding parliamentary elections, Nigerians expect to see a steady progress in improvement.”

“We shall not accept the lowering of the bar. We, therefore, urge the chairman to begin in earnest to lay foundations for very credible, free and fair 2023 general elections.”