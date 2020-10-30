Eid-El-Maulud: Govs Others Felicitate with Muslim Faithful

Our Correspondents

EndSARS Protests, Setback, Says Fintiri

The Governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has described the unfortunate #EndSARS protest as a great setback to the nation and regretted the loss of lives and wanton destruction of both public and private property that accompanied the protest.

Fintiri disclosed this yesterday in a press statement that was signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, to felicitate with the Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-El-Maulud celebration

He also urged the residents of the state to show patriotism and commitment to the growth and development of the state.

The governor said: “This time calls for fervent prayers for Allah to intervene towards the sustenance of the peace Adamawa is known for.”

He also called for understanding amongst the people and appealed to all to use the celebration for supplication to Allah for guidance in the way they respond to situations.

Fintiri said: “As we rejoice in the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, let us be mindful of the need to pray for peace and unity amongst the citizens, which form the fulcrum for the progress of our dear state and nation.

“I have searched myself, and I’m asking all that feel I have offended them to please find a place in their hearts to forgive me for Allah to accept our prayers as a people.”

The governor also used this opportunity to appeal to the Muslim Ummah to rededicate themselves to the virtues of charity, selflessness, fairness and good neighbourliness that Prophet Mohammed represents.

Gombe Gov Preaches Tolerance, Modesty

The Governor of Gombe State, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called on all Muslims in the state to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, humility, modesty and generosity that were exemplified by the life and times of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as they celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Maulud.

Yahaya, in his goodwill message to mark the celebration, also admonished both leaders and the led to use the occasion to draw lessons and inspiration from the virtues of service, peaceful co-existence and exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet and give their best for the overall peace, unity, development and prosperity of the society.

He also sued for continued prayers for the peace, wellbeing and prosperity of the state and the nation at large.

The governor emphasised the need for tolerance among the diverse people of the state, regardless of their differences and urged them to continue to be law abiding and guard jealously the relative peace and tranquility the state has been enjoying by shunning all acts capable that could jeopardise it.

Obaseki Preaches Love, Peace, Tolerance

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Muslims to emulate the virtue and the teaching of tolerance and peace of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

Obaseki noted that the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) is a time for thorough soul-searching ,so as to fall back on the prophet’s teachings of good neighbourliness, which is needed more than ever during this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged Muslims to show love and tolerance as espoused in Islam.

Obaseki said: “I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Edo State and across Nigeria, as we mark the celebration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

“On this day, we are once again reminded of the need to show love and be at peace with one another for the development and progress of our state and country.”

The governor encouraged Muslims to work for unity and progress in society, just as the Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) would, urging them to be good neighbours and enviable ambassadors of change.

AbdulRazaq Tasks Muslims on Peace, Unity

The Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has felicitated with the Muslim community on the commemoration of the epochal birth of Prophet Muhammed.

AbdulRazaq said that the occasion called for deeper reflections within the human race.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The birth of Prophet Muhammed and his rise to prophet-hood some 40 years after changed the course of human history and civilisation.

The statement said: “The commemoration of the day serves as another reminder to everyone about how best to lead an impactful life for the good of humanity.

“As the Muslim community commemorates the birth of the prophet, it is important that we take full advantage of what the noble messenger of God bequeathed to humanity in law, ethics, manners and relationships with fellow human beings. As remarkably said by one of the virtuous predecessors, successful indeed are those who make the Prophet their life coach.”

Bauchi Gov Urges Residents to Pray for Peace

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has called on the people of the state to bury their religious, ethnic, regional and political differences and pray for the peace of the nation in the wake of the #EndSARS protest.

Mohammed made the call yesterday in his goodwill message to mark the Eid-El-Maulud celebration in the state while appealing for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all in order to know how best to relate with the creator and fellow human beings and make amends where necessary.

He said: “As you are aware, Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) lived a simple but exemplary life. Besides the divine revelations which he received and passed on to his followers, he also preached peace, honesty, patience, generosity, humility, sincerely, love for one another and the fear of God.

“It is these virtues that people irrespective of their religious inclinations are enjoined to imbibe and to put into practice,” adding that Bauchi State and the country need peace more than ever before.

Bala stated that the present demonstration and youth restiveness across the country against the excesses of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force has caused tension add appealed to the youths to eschew violence and contribute to the development of the nation.

He said: “The protest was hijacked by the hoodlums, which escalated into outright violence. Unsuspecting members of the public were needlessly attacked, shops were looted and public properties vandalised.

“At a time like this, I urge all Muslims to pray for peace to prevail. I would, therefore, like to call on the good people of Bauchi State to bury their ethnic, religious or political differences and continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

“I would also like to appeal to you all to offer special prayers for peace in our state in particular and the nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country.”

Buni Calls for Reflection on Unity of Nigeria

The Yobe State Governor, Mr. Mai-Mala Buni, has said that the celebration of the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammed (Eid-El-Maulud) should be used as a period to reflect on the unity of Nigeria, peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness.

Buni, in a statement that was issued yesterday by his Spokesman, Mr. Mamman Mohammed, said that Prophet Mohammed was a prophet of peace and light to the world and “this occasion of his birthday should therefore be a period to preach peace, forgiveness, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.”

He, however, observed that this year’s Maulud came at a time when the nation is undergoing some challenges arising from the #Endsars protests, which has claimed some lives and led to destruction and looting of properties.

The governor said: “The recent events that bedeviled the country are both regrettable and condemnable when lawlessness was exhibited with impunity.

“Unfortunately this is happening when the global economy, including Nigeria, is adversely affected by the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Buni, therefore, urged Nigerians to guard the existence and corporate unity of the country jealousy, noting that “there is no alternative to peace and we have no other country than Nigeria.”

He also called on the people to pray for the peace of Yobe State and the country as he wished everyone a happy and peaceful celebration.

Uzodimma Urges Prayers for Nigeria

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has admonished the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Eid -El- Maulud to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Uzodimma, in his Eid-El-Maulud message to Muslims who are commemorating the birth of Prophet Mohammed, told Muslims that Nigeria required their prayers for peace, unity, love and understanding now than ever.

He regretted that the country is going through very difficult times that have challenged the leadership, noting that at times like this prayer plays key role in smoothening rough edges.

The governor encouraged the Muslims to exhibit those rare qualities of Prophet Mohammed such as patience, sincerity, honesty, kindness, generosity etc. in their relationship with fellow mankind and to resist every attempt to be dragged into acts that are inimical to the tenets of their faith.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Muslim community for another Eid-El-Maulud celebration and advised the Muslim youths to shun all criminal tendencies like the recent looting of government and private person’s property by those who hid under the #EndSARS protests to perpetrate criminal activities.

Kwara Speaker Preaches Virtues of Muhammad

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, has enjoined the youths and people of the state to emulate the character and virtues of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Special Assistant, Media to the Speaker, Mr. Ibrahim Sheriff said that “the time to reflect on our character is now; we must exhibit good deeds and be morally upright if we must attain sustainable peace and progress in our personal and public lives.

“The ugly incidences that occurred in our dear state recently is to say the least, alien to any religious ideal and indeed, contravenes the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), informing the need for renewed call on us all to live by the virtues and values of the Holy Prophet.”

He, therefore, congratulated Muslim Ummah for the grace of witnessing yet another Maolid Nabbiy while praying for the blessings and teachings of the important celebration.

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has called on the Muslim Ummah to use the occasion of Maould Nabby to shun any act that may hinder the unity and peace of the country.

Bolarinwa, in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, said: “Islam is a religion of peace and all hands must be on deck to stay away from any violence that may impede the united nation.

The APC chieftain advised Muslims to allow the teachings of Prophet Muhammed to reflect on their day to day activities so as to move the nation forward.

Diri Celebrates Eid-el-Maulud With Bayelsa Muslim Community

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday marked the Eid-el-Maulud festival with the Muslim community in the state even as he sued for an indivisible and peaceful Nigeria where all tribes and religions would co-exist in love.

Governor Diri, who hosted the adherents of Islam at the Government House in Yenagoa, said with religious tolerance, the country can forge ahead as a people with one destiny to make Nigeria richer and greater.

The governor’s spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as expressing delight with the peaceful disposition of the Muslim community in the state.

He said Bayelsa is predominantly Christian but his government will continue to encourage good neighborliness between the two religions.

He said: “We want a united Nigeria. We want a Nigeria of love, of equity, of justice and where we can live together and respect each other’s right and religion. We want a country where we can remove the sentiments of tribe and religion.

“We have always been talking about one Nigeria; a Nigeria that will exude love, that is united and that wherever you find yourself, you can it make a home. I am very sure that our Muslim brothers and sisters have a home in Bayelsa.

“Here you are not non-indigenes. You can only say you are non-natives of Bayelsa. You are indigenes of Nigeria and you are welcome to Bayelsa. Every right that the indigenes here enjoy, we extend it to you.

“May I seize this opportunity to invite all of you to join your hands with us in the development of Bayelsa and our country, Nigeria.”