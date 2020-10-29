Ugwuanyi’s Supporters Empower Traders in Enugu Communities

By Adedayo Akinwale

Supporters of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State under the aegis of Udenu Youth Front for Gburugburu (UYFG) has released another tranche of N1 million to traders at the World Bank market in Orba community of Udenu Local Government Area of the state to support their businesses.

In furtherance of its earlier commitment to support traders and entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses through social and economic reinvestment scheme, the UYFG led by its Convener, Mr. Nnamani Chidiebere, stormed the Orba market with his team and handed over the cheques of N1million to 50 traders randomly selected among the traders.

An official of the youth group, Mr. Chika Ohabuenyi, said in a statement issued to journalists that the event, which took place at the market square, attracted the presence of dignitaries, including the Chairman of Orba Market Traders Association, Mr. Charles Ezeugwu, among others.

While handling the cheques to the jubilant traders, Nnamani stated that the gesture was in fulfillment of their promise to bring smiles to the faces of the traders and encourage them in their respective businesses.

“It is our belief that this is a time to give back to you. For supporting the government of His Excellency, our performing Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with your prayers, we want to assure you that the government will continue to do everything possible to create an enabling environment for your businesses.

“Already, you’re all enjoying the dividends of democracy in terms of infrastructure such as good roads, quality education, electricity, peace and security. But we want to assure you that more and more are still coming.

“We encourage you to make good use of this opportunity by applying the money into profitable ventures so that it can yield more result”.

Nnamani further reiterated the UYFG’s commitment to visit again in order to capture the batch of traders who have not received their own.

He added that the programme would continue to run in the large community until everyone is meaningfully engaged.

Speaking on behalf of the Orba Market Traders Association, the Chairman of the Association, Ezeugwu, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for meeting them when they were in dire need of financial assistance.

The Chairman, who maintained that the governor has wiped away their tears by the empowerment package, promised that they would not disappoint him as they would put the money in good use.

It would be recalled that the UYFG had taken the economic empowerment programme to Obollo Afor, the headquarters of Udenu LGA, where many traders, artisans and entrepreneurs were supported in their businesses with millions of Naira.