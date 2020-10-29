Police, Military Kill Five Bandits, Repel Attack in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The police in Katsina State in synergy with the Nigerian Army yesterday repelled coordinated bandits’ attack on Tsaskiya community of Safana Local Government Area of the state, killing five suspected bandits.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Gambo Isah, in a statement issued to journalists yesterday, said the bandits were on revenge mission in the community.

Isah, a superintendent of police, said the marauding bandits numbering over 200, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the community, shooting sporadically where they killed one Rabe Bala and kidnapped three women.

He said: “On October 27, 2020, at about 04:00hours, based on credible intelligence, the command in collaboration with the military, succeeded in repelling coordinated attacks by bandits on a revenge mission to Tsaskiya community of Safana LGA.

“Bandits numbering over 200 armed with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, clandestinely attacked the village through three entry security barricades.

“In the spur of the moment, the teams engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and five suspected bandits were killed and many escaped with gun shots wounds.

“On the other hand, the hoodlums shot and killed one Rabe Bala, 30, a lunatic from the village. The hoodlums, while on their way out, kidnapped three women who ran into a nearby bush path for safety.”

He explained that search parties were still combing the nearby bushes within the area with a view to recovering more dead bodies or arresting the injured bandits.