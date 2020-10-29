Niger Bans Processions, Protests

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government on Wednesday night announced the banning of all forms of protests and processions throughout the the state.

Government’s action is coming almost 48 hours after the state police command announced it apprehended 17 people for trying to invite youths in the state to protest and less than four hours to the Muslim festival of Maulud, the birthday of prophet Mohammed usually marked with special prayers and processions.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said the “ban of the protests is with immediate effect”.

Matane said the state government has also banned all forms of Eid-el-Maulud processions, rallies and gatherings on the streets that will lead to the blocking of roads in the state.

He enjoined Muslim clerics to ensure Eid-el-Maulud activities are celebrated within their localities.

The government scribe explained that the decision to ban protests and processions is as a result of the security situation in the country occasioned by #ENDSARS protests.

Matane said: “Though government will continue to respect the rights of the people to go about with their legitimate activities, it will however not allow any group to abuse the right of the citizens by breaking the law and infringing on other people’s rights in the community and public roads.”