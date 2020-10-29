Lagos Directs Schools to Reopen Monday

The Lagos State Government has approved the reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday.

Disclosing this Thursday, Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said this had been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that had regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.” She stressed.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term,” she added.

The Commissioner therefore advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.