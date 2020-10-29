FCT Minister Condemns Looting of Idu Industrial Zone

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has condemned the invasion and looting of Idu Industrial Zone by hoodlums.

He castigated the act yesterday when he led the FCT Security Task Force, the branch Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Chief of Jiwa to assess the level of vandalisation by hoodlums at the industrial layout.

The entourage visited a number of factories and warehouses that were vandalised in the last three days.

The minister also assured them that the administration would work with relevant stakeholders to provide adequate security in the commercial zone.

He stressed the importance of working together with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Idu Industrial Zone is protected given its primacy as the economic nerve centre of the territory, where a lot of people derive their economic living.

“For the last few hours, we have been going round the Idu Industrial Layout of the FCT together with the Abuja branch chairman of MAN with the support of the FCT security task force represented by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, and other heads of various security agencies in FCT.

“We have also visited other factories that were not attacked and we realised the extent of the investment that is available here. It is important now going forward, that we are going to work with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Idu Industrial Zone is protected,” he said.

On his own, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ciroma, assured the minister that the police would put a stop to vandalisation in the area and expose the perpetrators of the act.

Ciroma disclosed that the task force and security agencies would make adequate deployment and ensure constant patrol to ensure that no more damages are caused.

Also, the Chief of Jiwa, Alhaji Musa Idris, described the looting of the zone as an unfortunate and great loss to the country.

He warned the youths in his domain to shun vices capable of undermining peace and harmony in the area.