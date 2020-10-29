Airtel Touching Lives Wins Award

Airtel Touching Lives, an initiative of Airtel Nigeria has been honored at the Marketing Edge Awards.

Airtel Touching Lives is an inspiring corporate social responsibility initiative designed to offer practical relief, succour, hope, opportunities and credible platforms to liberate and empower the underprivileged, disadvantaged and hard to reach persons in Nigeria.

A statement by the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge Publication Ltd, Mr. John Ajayi stated that, “the nomination and subsequent emergence of Airtel Touching Lives As Marketing Edge Innovative CRS Leadership Awardee was a product of painstaking review and assessment of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in Nigeria. He further stated that, it was on record that Airtel Touching Lives, now in its fifth season has, right from its debut, been highly innovative in its package and delivery.

“So far, Airtel has touched the lives of over two million Nigerians who were directly or indirectly plagued with varying forms of afflictions ranging from health challenges to financial woes. The beneficiaries of the Airtel Touching Lives initiative are carefully selected from a pool of nominations by members of the public. Airtel, thereafter, offers support/empowerment to identified beneficiaries after relevant due diligence and verification exercises.

Among the Airtel Nigeria Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes include Airtel Touching Lives, Adopt-a-School Program, Employee Volunteer Scheme, Christmas Charity Campaign, tagged “Five Days of Love”, Partnership with Nigeria Police and Airtel Rising Stars, among others.