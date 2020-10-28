US Consulate Opens Application for 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

By Bennett Oghifo

The United States Consulate-General in Lagos has called for applications for the 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a US government initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world.

The Consulate-General said in a statement issued yesterday that AWE, which first edition was held in Lagos in September last year, “is a component of the White House Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, designed to empower women worldwide to fulfill their economic potential, thereby creating conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all.”

The statement further said: “For the second annual AWE, we will select 120 female entrepreneurs from across southern Nigeria to receive virtual and in-person training and mentoring. To support the comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration of returned migrants, we will select 20 female returnees to take part in the programme.”

During the intensive programme scheduled to run from November 2020 to March 2021, successful applicants will receive lessons on business management and network with like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors, and learn the practical skills required to create and run successful and sustainable businesses.

According to the statement, the United States Consulate acting Public Affairs Officer, Jennifer Foltz, explained that the goal of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs is to teach women around the world to become successful entrepreneurs.

Foltz said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, the US Consulate-General aims to work with the AWE participants to develop their businesses.

“One of the US government’s goals is to promote entrepreneurship worldwide. Through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, we are doing just that by giving ambitious businesswomen the skills they need to take their ventures to the next level. For this year’s programme, we encourage motivated and self-driven female entrepreneurs to apply,” Foltz said.