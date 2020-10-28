Adamawa Police Arrest 238 Suspected Looters, Recover 35 Tractors, Others

By Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Police Commissioner, (CP) Olugbenga Adeyanju, said his command had arrested 238 suspected vandals and looters across the state.

The CP disclosed this at a press briefing held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the police command in Yola, the state capital.

Adeyanju further explained that the suspects arrested were responsible for the unprecedented vandalization and theft of public and private properties across the state.

He said that the police also recovered 35 tractors, 22 hand tractor hoes, 28 hand tractors, 12 tricycles, 9 vehicles and farm tools.

According to the CP, the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies had so far dealt decisively with all acts of lawlessness in the state.

” As I speak, we have 238 males and females suspects, 184 of them apprehended for breaking/looting government, private and corporate warehouses in the state while 54 were arrested for violating the state government curfew,” he said.

Adeyanju added that 12 tricycles and 9 vehicles were also confiscated while conveying looted properties.

The CP expressed his appreciation to the people of the state especially those that refused to accommodate miscreants and looted goods in their houses and those that volunteered information to police.

The state had on Sunday and Monday witnessed an unprecedented theft by vandals who took the state by storm, prompting Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to declare a 24-hour curfew.

The governor also gave the looters a 12-hours) ultimatum to return the looted property before the law catches up with them.

Fintiri made the declaration in a broadcast on Tuesday’s evening in Yola, and also declared a house-to-house search to enable the recovery of these looted property.

In his broadcast, he also warned that any house found harbouring these looted property , the government will revoke the certificate of occupancy and demolish the house.

Also speaking at the police headquarters, the National Chairman of Northeast Commodity Association,(NECAS) Alhaji Daware Sadiq, appreciated the security agencies for their quick response to recover his organization’s tractors and other equipment.

Sadiq said NECAS warehouses were also looted, and appealed to the public to aid the police to recover the remaining tractors and other equipment.