MTN Intensifies e-Learning Support

In June 2020, MTN Nigeria commenced a free data offer enabling primary and secondary school students to access educational content. Four months later, over 500,000 students are utilising the daily 500MB data.

With the closure of schools to mitigate further spread of COVID-19, the intervention was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, allowing primary and secondary school students access to virtual lessons and exam prep.

The resources available cover all primary and secondary school subjects and over ten years of past questions from key examinations, including the First School Leaving Certificate exams, West African Senior School Certificate exams, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exams, among others; as well as access to learning portals such as Pass.ng, Roducate, mAcademy and Edo State SUBEB, among others.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De, “education is vital to the growth and development of any country, which is why we are committed to supporting learning. We are humbled at how well the offer has been received and hope students and parents will continue to take advantage of the opportunity to learn and shine. We understand the challenges everyone is going through in this period and commit to helping wherever we can.”

The free e-learning offer is part of MTN’s broader Y’ello Hope initiative, a series of interventions targeted at the government, health agencies and vulnerable communities to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can visit the mPulse website (www.mtnonline.com/personal/mpulse/) for more details on the free 500MB daily offer, as well as information on available scholarships and competitions.