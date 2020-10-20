Two Persons Feared Killed in Renewed Cultists’ Supremacy Battle in Ilorin

By Hammed Shittu

Two persons have been feared dead from attack by suspected cultists during the supremacy battle between the two rival cults group in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, between last Sunday and yesterday.

THISDAY checks revealed that suspected cultists yesterday went on rampage at Moraba area of Ilorin, and killed a leader of a rival cult group popularly called Kalipha at his residence, Sabo-Oke area of Ilorin.

Eye witness accounts told journalists yesterday in Ilorin that the two rival cult were said to have engaged themselves in sporadic shooting at Maraba area of Ilorin, which prompted the shop owners to close their shops and ran for safety.

She said: “We started hearing sporadic gunshots at exactly 12:05p.m. all around Maraba; we all hurriedly closed shop and scampered to safety.

“Few minutes later, we saw some group of boys wielding cutlass, guns and other dangerous weapons leaving Maraba through the Pategi section of Garage, and afterwards we met the lifeless body of a middle aged boy severely cut on his head and body with a cutlass.

“The assailants left walking majestically through Maraba road towards Murtala area of the metropolis unchallenged.

“As at the time of filing this report, the lifeless body of the victim is still lying in the pool of his blood.”

Also, yesterday, the head of one cult group was severed and deposited on top of the General Post Office flyover bridge in the metropolis.

The beheaded victim was identified as Yusuf aka Lucifer, and said to have been involved in last Sunday’s attack against the protesters.

It was gathered that members of rival cult groups met during the #EndSARS protest, and renewed their rivalry, despite being cautioned by the protesters not to disrupt the protest.

Speaking on the development, the state police command spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the death of only one person, saying the command had commenced investigation.

Okasanmi also said the police had notified the state Commissioner for Health of the need to evacuate the corpse at the Post Office.

“We got the information this morning that the severed head of one Yusuf aka Lucifer was on top of Post Office Flyover Bridge and the deceased was confirmed by neighbours as an identified cultist.

“It was also alleged that he was killed by suspected cultists. The police are not aware of the death of any other person as regards the protest,” Okasanmi said.