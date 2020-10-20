PIB Passes Second Reading in Senate

By Deji Elumoye

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari in September on Tuesday passed through the second reading at Senate plenary.

This was sequel to the debate of the bill by Senators with the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, leading the debate.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, thereafter referred the bill to three joint committees of the Senate namely Petroleum Downstream, Petroleum Upstream and Gas for further legislative work.

The joint committees are to report back to Senate plenary within eight weeks.

Details later