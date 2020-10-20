EndSARS: Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, Condemns Delay in Penalising Rogue SARS Officers

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, has condemned the continuous delay in penalising erring SARS officers despite the #EndSARS protesters’ call for justice for SARS victims across the country.

She took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday morning to register her displeasure.

Henshaw tweeted: “The lack of consequences is the cause of so many atrocities in Nigeria. No consequence at any level for anything!”

She further bemoaned via her tweet, “That’s why a terrible policeman can say ‘I will kill you and nothing will happen’. Nothing has still happened.

He is still free maybe planning an escape.”

Since the protest began, names of about 30 people including three females allegedly killed by SARS men have been trending on twitter and the internet while the officers allegedly responsible are yet to be brought to book.

The victims, who are tagged fallen heroes, include: Emmanuel Egbo, Godgift Ekerete, Tony Oruama, Harry Ataria, Daniel Tells, Modebayo Awosika, Chinedu Ani, Linda Igwetu, Tina Ezekwe, and Peter Ofurum.

Others are: Chukwuemeka Onovo, Chibuike Anams, Christian Onuigbo, China Ibeku, Gabriel Owoicho, Precious Odua, Johnson Nnaemeka, Steven Agbanyim, Chidi Odinauwa, Azuamaka Maduamago, Rinji, Johnson Kolade, Tiamiyu Kazeem, Chima Ikunado, Ifeoma Abugu (allegedly raped and killed by SARS in detention), Sleek the artiste in Port-Harcourt, Femi Bello and Babatunde Oladipupo.

These names are excluding the fallen heroes killed during the #EndSARS peaceful protests across Nigeria.

With these names popping up daily on Twitter, #EndSARS protesters have continued their peaceful movement at Lekki Tollgate and Alausa Ikeja among other areas in Lagos State on Tuesday.