CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Ighalo in Paris with Man Utd for PSG Clash, Cavani Dropped

*Cavani not likely to make United debut in Paris

Odion Ighalo has traveled with the rest of the Manchester United squad for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group game with PSG in Paris.

Ighalo, who is on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shensua, has not enjoyed a decent run with United since the return of England star Marcus Rashford from injury.

The recent arrival of Edison Cavani could further limit his opportunities at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old striker last appeared for United in the Premier League on September 19 at Crystal Palace, coming on for the last nine minutes.

He has not found the back of the net this season after he scored five goals in all competitions last season.

His loan spell ends in January.

Former PSG star, Edinson Cavani will not make his debut for Manchester United against former club Paris Saint-Germain tonight after the striker was left at home for the Champions League opener in Paris.

The 33-year-old did not travel to the French capital with the first-team squad yesterday and is expected to continue training back at the club’s Carrington base this week.

There are reports claiming that the Uruguayan could still make his own way to Paris for the match but it appears unlikely considering he was not at Manchester Airport for the short flight over to France.

Club captain Harry Maguire also did not travel with the group despite starring and scoring in the Red Devils’ 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Paris St Germain Head Coach, Thomas Tuchel has promised that his wards will concentrate on combating Manchester United’s counter attacks, 18 months after a heart-breaking elimination by the English side in Europe’s premier club competition.

PSG wasted a two-goal first-leg lead in a 3-1 home defeat by United at the last 16 stage in 2019 but this year reached the final before losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in August.

Coach Thomas Tuchel warned that previous achievements would mean nothing on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, where PSG’s all-time top scorer Edinson Cavani could debut for the visitors.

“Last season is over, and we’re a different team now. My challenge is to create a good atmosphere in a tight-knit squad,” Tuchel told a news conference before the Group H clash.

While United have already conceded 12 goals in four Premier League games this season, which seems to make them vulnerable to the attacking power of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, Tuchel has set his side’s priorities.

“They have made many changes – to the 2018-19 team – they brought in new players with more confidence and more experience,” the German coach said.

“Paul Pogba is a key player, one of the best midfielders in the world. It’s key to stop him, and also to stop Bruno Fernandes. He plays with three very fast forwards.

“They’re one of the best teams in Europe in terms of attack and transitions. It’s key to stop them before they start their counter attacks.”

PSG will not have it easy as they are without injured midfielders Marco Verratti and Argentine Leandro Paredes, with the Italian out of action for three weeks with a thigh problem.

TODAY

(Group Stage)

Chelsea v Sevilla (8:00pm)

Rennes v Krasnodar (8:00pm)

Zenit v Club Brugge (5:55pm)

Lazio v Dortmund (8:00pm)

Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus (5:55pm)

Barcelona v Ferencvaros (8:00pm)

PSG v Man Utd (8:00pm)

Leipzig v Basaksehir (8:00pm)