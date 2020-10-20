Buhari Removes NCC Board Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. Clinton Jaja.

His sack, which was with immediate effect, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN).

The letter with reference number: SGF/PS/NCC/668, and dated October 15, 2020, however, did not disclose any reason for his removal from office.

The letter sighted by THISDAY was titled: ‘Notification of Your Removal As Chairman Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission’.

According to the letter, “I have been directed to notify you of your removal as the chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) by President Muhammadu Bubari, as conveyed vide letter Ref: 59312/V/230 of September 28, 2020.

“Your removal is with immediate effect and you are, therefore, expected to handover all the properties of the commission in your possession to the director-general.

“While wishing you success in your future endeavours, please accept the assurances of the warm regards and best wishes of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.”