Buhari Meets CDS, Defence Minister

By Adedayo Akinwale

President Muhmmadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, and the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi, at the State House, Abuja.

The purpose of the closed-door meeting with the military chiefs was not known as of the time of filing this report, but it may not be unconnected with the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality.

The #EndSARS protests started about 12 days ago, but events of the past few days had shown that it had been infiltrated by hoodlums.

Also, videos that surfaced on social media on Tuesday showed police officers in police Hilux Vans with armed thugs attacking the protesters.

This, in some cases, has led to violence in different parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between anti and pro #EndSARS protesters, which has led to loss of lives and property.