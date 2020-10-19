Rivers to Inaugurate Committee on Pre-Season Soccer Tourney

The Rivers State Ministry of Sports will today in Port Harcourt inaugurate a committee to organise the 2nd edition of Gov. Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament.

The inauguration, expected to be performed by the Rivers Sports Commissioner, Hon Boma Iyaye at the Conference Room of the Ministry, will have in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, FA Chairman in Rivers State, Chris Green, among others.

Members of the Committee include; Bashir Badawiy (Chairman); Benjamin Akobo (Alternate Chairman); Karika Dima, Member (Technical); Chuks Ezeji, Member (Venue); Olalekan Ige, Member (Publicity); Bright Ogude, Member (Club Liaison); Chris Dorya, Member (Security) and Sepribo Gilbert, (Secretary)

The pre-season tournament is expected to have 16 teams, drawn from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL).

The tournament is primarily aimed at preparing Nigerian clubs ahead of the 2020/2021 NPFL season and CAF Club competitions.

The state-owned football club, Rivers United is among the teams participating at the tournament that would afford the team the opportunity to test its strength against other clubs.