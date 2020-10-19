Nasarawa Reopens Schools

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government yesterday said it has reopened schools in the state after fumigating over 2,108 public primary and secondary school premises across the state as directed by the federal government.

The General Manager of the Nasarawa State Environmental Protection Agency (NASEPA), Iliya Yusuf Adeka, disclosed this yesterday in Lafia in an interaction with THISDAY.

According to him, “The fumigation started in August when NASEPA fumigated over 700 schools for exiting students by carrying out disinfection, disinfestation and decontamination exercises in the environment of the affected schools.

“What I mean by decontamination is to use chemicals against COVID-19; disinfestation is against reptiles, insects and others, as well as the use of herbicide against weeds.”

He continued that the second phase of the fumigation exercise was just concluded last week by the agency where it was able to fumigate about 1,408 public primary schools.

He, however, said there were about 179 public secondary schools still remaining to be fumigated by the agency.

Adeka concluded: “When the federal government agreed for states to reopen their schools, Nasarawa State Government also resolved to reopen its schools on October 5 this year.

“What happened was that the government directed private schools to carry out the fumigation themselves. But for the public schools, the government gave funds to the Ministry of Environment to carry out the fumigation exercise,” he added.