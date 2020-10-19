IT’S EASY BEING GREEN

The COVID lockdowns and restrictions have changed our habits. With many limitations, there has been an increase in many areas, more home delivery food, more books to read, too many zoom sessions and more gardening. A quick check of the vegetable seeds section showed few available options as everyone has gone green. It doesn’t seem to be a panic about food supplies but rather an attempt to return to simpler times.

The growing of your own vegetables is a rewarding task and the produce is much tastier and doesn’t come wrapped in lots of plastic and even more importantly it is environmentally friendly.

Look for the good from everything, even this COVID pandemic even if it is green.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia