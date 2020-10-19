Hoodlums Storm Benin Prison, Set Prisoners Free

People suspected to be hoodlums stormed Benin Prison, also known as White House, on Monday and set some of the inmates free.

Though, the hoodlums were engaged by the armed prison warders, some of the prisoners still escaped while several others sustained injuries.

Video of the jailbreak showed some of the prisoners on the perimeter fence of the prison, while some other inmates were seen escaping through the roof.

There are no casualty figures at the time of filing this report.

It could also not been confirmed if any of those that escaped has been arrested.

Also vandalised by the hoodlums was the Magistrate Court 4 which is beside the prison.

It was learnt that the hoodlums started gathering along Sapele Road beside the prison as early as 7am setting bonfires and sending road users back.

