Video: #EndSARS Protesters Shut down Lagos Secretariat, Block Lekki-Epe Expressway

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The #EndSARS protesters on Monday morning shut down the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja as the nationwide peaceful demonstration against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, torture and harassment enters another week.

The protesters locked all the entrance gates to the secretariat, thereby, denying workers access to the premises. Also, protesters are back at the Lekki Tollgate.

Also, the Lagos-Epe Expressway has been blocked by the protesters in in several location including in front of Greenspring Schools and Mayfair Gardens in Awoyaya.

Other areas the protest is taking place in Lagos State are: Ajegunle, Awolowo Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, LASU Road, Ikorodu Road, Amuwo-Odofin and Egbe-Idimu.

The protest has not only triggered traffic congestion across Lagos State, it has also led to increase in transport fare

Currently, vehicles leaving Mainland for Island drive through Ikoyi Link Bridge towards Jakande to get to Ajah while vehicles from Ajah get stuck at Chevron Tollgate for hours before getting to Lekki Phase 1

Meanwhile, amid the protest to end SARS and the rejection of the Special Weapon and Tactic (SWAT), the Nigeria police has announced that training for personnel of the new unit kicks off today, Monday October 19.

