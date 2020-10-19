Absenteeism: Yobe APC Stakeholders Call for Buni’s Removal from Office

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Yobe State has called on the state House of Assembly to begin the removal of the state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, due to his unavailability in the state to discharge his constitutional duties as governor of the state.

Buni, who also doubles as the caretaker chairman of the APC, has been away from the state since he accepted the responsibility to direct the affairs of the party following the sack of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The Buni-led committee was mandated by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC to reconcile the aggrieved members of the party, as well as conduct election for new party executives for the smooth running of the party.

But while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the leader of the group, Mr. Hussain Muhammad, said the position of the stakeholders in the state was that Buni has become a self-serving governor who failed and betrayed his people when they needed him most.

Against this background, he stressed that it has become very expedient to draw the attention of the public, especially the state House of Assembly, to the aberration of having a governor who is non-functional.

Muhammad said: “We, therefore, call on the state House of Assembly to begin the impeachment process if he fails to resign as a governor. In the event that he is no longer interested in being the governor, we have many qualified people who can fit in and save our party and people in the state.”

He pointed out that Buni was not elected as APC chairman but as the governor of the state, and swore to obey the constitution.

Muhammad stressed that individually and collectively, the stakeholders have committed their lives to the service of the state and the country in different capacities in the past, but however, expressed concern about the developments in the state under the current administration.

He said: “Buni’s ambition has taken the better part of him, as he has totally neglected his executive duties to pay more attention to how he will manipulate and extend his tenure as APC caretaker chairman. He has abandoned the state completely and only visit once in a month.”