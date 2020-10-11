Re: Rail Line to Maradi

May I take the liberty to point out to you a slight error in your editorial of Wednesday, 7th October 2020 featured on page 15 of the publication with the title “The Rail Line to Maradi”. In the said editorial, which was about the Nigerian government’s proposed rail line from Kano to Maradi, you implied that the contractor for the project was“the Chinese Construction behemoth, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.”

I want to point out that CCECC is not the company handling the referenced project. Rather, as declared by the Minister of Transportation last week, the contractor for the project is Portguese company, Mota-Engli.

THISDAY is known to be thorough in its editorial process and has an international image of fact-based reporting.

––Vincent Liu, Managing Director, Corporate Culture Department，CCECC Nigeria Limited