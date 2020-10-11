MOD Group Appoints Oyebanjo COO

Oluchi Chibuzor

MOD Group, a leading education service provider has announced the appointment of Faruk Oyebanjo, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

According to a statement made available by the firm in Lagos, Oyebanjo as the first COO of MOD Group would play an instrumental role in helping to guide the group’s global expansion as it widens its leadership position in the International Education industry in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

The statement added that his additional responsibilities includes operationalising vision and strategy, managing capital investment across the businesses, as well as shaping business performance and growth.

It read: “Faruk brings more than 10 years of professional experience across roles in advertising and marketing communications, FMCG, information technology and international education.

“Prior to moving up to management level at MOD Group as Group Operations Manager, He served across other arms of our business as interim test center administrator of MOD IELTS, corporate communications manager at MOD IELTS, brand project manager at MOD Education and Communications Manager at Westerfield College.”

He started his career in advertising and marketing communications at Cross Marketing Agency having worked on nationwide BTL and ATL campaigns for several brands under the Diageo Plc Umbrella (Guinness Nigeria, Harp Larger, Red Label, Smirnoff Ice, Baileys, etc.) and Procter & Gamble (Vicks, Ariel, Oral B, Duracell, Safeguard et al).

He left the agency for the FMCG Industry as National Sales Manager for Maya Premium Vodka where he grew the wholesaler base from 47 to over 220 within the first six months.

He holds an MBA from UNILAG MBA School and also a graduate of the School of Communication, Lagos State University.

He received the Excellence Award by Nigerian Top Executives in the Advertising, Marketing and PR Industry for 2015 and the Best Use of Social Media Award at the 2012 Gidi Youth Awards among several other awards.

MOD Group is one of the largest integrated companies in International Education with operations in the United Kingdom, Ghana and Nigeria. It serves as the holding company which comprises of MOD Education Nigeria & Ghana; MODE Education UK Limited (Student recruitment companies); MOD IELTS Nigeria (Accredited IELTS Testing Center); among others.