MC Makopolo: Breaking Boundaries with Pranks

For his creativity, Mbam Uche Henry popularly known as MC Makopolo is now dubbed Nigerian King of Pranks. Makopolo continues to break boundaries home and abroad with his bravery and versatility.

Although without a mentor or role model as the case maybe, the multiple award winning Entertainer leaves no stone unturned in his quest to put smiles on the faces of his fans scattered all over the world.

“I don’t have idols or mentors. The hunger to showcase my creativity brought me this far. I learn from any and everybody. I am well known for my pranks video which has given me the title “King of pranks” because of my versatility and creativity. My style is unique, so I learn from anybody and everybody around me,” he shares.

Despite the economic meltdown Nigeria and other countries are facing due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that troubled the world, MC Makopolo clearly stated that the next oil well is the Entertainment industry.

The Rib-cracker is of the perspective that although Nigeria’s economy is not totally favourable to those in Showbiz, there are prospectives for a better tomorrow.

“I wouldn’t say Nigeria’s economy is favourable to our comedy and business. Well, not as it should but I believe that we are getting to the point where the entertainments will influence the economy,” he hinted.

MC Makopolo speaks eight different Nigerian languages and two international languages and continues to soar as he has to his credits the following awards and more; Comedian of the year at the Crock City People Awards and the Benue Profile Awards. He has also won Best Youth Comedian at the Standup Comedians Award, and best comedian in Abuja 2011 to 2013 respectively.