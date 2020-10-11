Lasaco Appoints Olateju Phillips as New Chairman

Goddy Egene

The Board of Directors of Lasaco Insurance Plc has appointed Dr. (Mrs.) Maria Olateju Phillips, as the new chairman. In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Lasaco Assurance Plc said the appointment was made at its board meeting held last Wednesday.

Phillips is a successful Chartered Accountant who holds an ACCA from England and Wales. She is a former Director in Keystone Bank; former Director, Lagos State Lottery Board; Honorable Commissioner for Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations in Lagos State; she was also the Managing Director of Alma Beach Estate Ltd (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Ltd); Managing Director, Maridot Ventures Ltd. she is a renowned Management / Financial Consultant to many companies and was at a time, the Divisional Commercial Manager of Property division of UAC of Nigeria Plc. She brings her wealth of experience and exposure to the Board and Company