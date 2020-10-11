Ending SARS Is Without Logic

The citizens’ movement to call in time on the brutal reign of federal Special Anti-robbery Squad otherwise called SARS by asking for a ban of the initiative enjoyed a rebound last week following a new set of atrocities recorded against some SARS officials in the country.

But in a swift response to the development, the police leadership immediately adjusted the functions and operations of SARS and promised a reform that would put an end to the often-reported brutality of the policemen.

But those moves didn’t quite stifle some citizens, some of whom still went ahead to protest, while others carried out reprisal attacks on police officers, killing a few of them.

The truth, however, is that regardless of the obvious and mindless brutality of some of these officers, outright ban is not the solution. Lest many forget, the initiative was a response to the spate of robbery and other criminal activities in the society. What a ban means is a return to the ugly days of robbers’ reign. But supporting a sincere reform of the police as a whole is the way to go, starting from their recruitment stages. That way, the dream police force can begin to spring up.