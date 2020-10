Candidate of the APC in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Ondo West Local Government. With his victory in Ondo West, Akeredolu has won 11 local governments so far.

Below are the results of the three leading political parties in Ondo West Local Government

APC 15,977

PDP 10.627

ZLP 10,159