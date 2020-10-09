SAN to Tackle Youth Unemployment Impasse at Career Boom Seminar

Mary Nnah

Scholars Advocate Nigeria (SAN), a non-governmental organisation that is geared towards reducing the rate of unemployment is set to organise its inaugural seminar tagged Career Boom Seminar.

The event which is tagged Career Boom Seminar is a platform where experts in various fields provide job seekers with insight on getting employed, preparing for a career, and entrepreneurship will be held at the LCCI Events and Exhibition Centre Alausa.

Speaking on the rationale for hosting the event, Executive Director of the organisation, Peace Ikechukwu said, ‘‘Unemployment has been a challenge for young Nigerians for a long time. With the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become worse. The seminar is not just about reducing unemployment but also to prepare attendees for a worthy career path. That is why we decided to bring speakers that cut across various capacities.’’

According to a data report published by the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020 was at 27.1%.

This indicates that 21, 764, 614 people are unemployed. Among this number, over 13.9 million people between ages 15 and 34 are unemployed. While the economy tries to revive from the effect of the pandemic, young people are in the midst of providing a more effective approach to earn income. The Career Boom seminar will also focus on ways to improve the welfare of the youths as the economy stabilizes from the impact of the pandemic.

Proposed speakers at the event include Founder and Director of AML, Emilia Asim-Ita; HR Specialist and Co-founder Worka Nigeria, David Ayodeji; Tony Elumelu Foundation Mentor, Kunle Ajayi; Associate, PricewaterCoopers, Vincent Adeoba, Founder Brand Effect Nigeria/Self -Confidence coach, Dipo Mohammed as well as Author and Entrepreneur, John Uduma. The event will also feature a pitch where the winner gets a grant to support their business as well as a CV revamp session.

The Scholars Advocate Employability event is supported by Brand Effect Nigeria.