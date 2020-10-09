Radical Activist, Yima Sen, is Dead

Radical activist, Dr. Yima Sen, is dead. Sen who was a senior academic at Baze University, Abuja where he taught Mass Communications, died Tuesday evening at Garki Hospital in Abuja.

Dr. Sen who will be greatly missed by the Left movement, his students and fellow academics, hailed from Benue State in North Central Nigeria.

He studied Mass Communications at the University of Lagos, University of California in Los Angeles and the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The late activist was a Communications Assistant to the late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo when he was Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Second Republic President Shehu Shagari.

He later became a Director of Information in the Aper Aku administration in Benie State in the Second Republic.

Sen was actively involved in the struggle against military rule and in fact was a force behind the conception and execution of the National Conference strategy in the resistance to military rule in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During the June 12 struggle, he was a key player in the Campaign for Democracy, (CD) and the Democratic Alternative.

The late activist worked as an aide to Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the Fourth Republic before returning to the academia. Dr Sen also served as secretary of Northern Elders Forum, (NEF).