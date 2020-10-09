PSN Felicitates with Salim on Resumption as DG of SON, Says Perfect Choice for the Job

Rebecca Ejifoma

With the decision of the Federal Government on the appointment of Farouk Salim as the Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has described Salim as the best choice to curb the influx of sub-standard and life endangering goods infiltrating the country.

Commending the Federal Government’s choice, the President, PSN, Sam Ohuabunwa, said that the nation needed a detail, oriented individual with the ability to listen, observe, research, consult, and administer solutions to the pressing challenge at ports and borders.

Ohuabunwa, in the statement signed by Pharm Emeka Duru, National Secretary, PSN, described Salim as a thorough-bred pharmacist with the pedigree to pilot the affairs of SON, in view of the impact of pandemic and the worsening illicit drug use.

Salim, a certified pharmacist, has a vision of bringing changes by promoting public safety and the role of standards in local manufacturing and creating an enabling environment for innovations that will stimulate national self-sufficiency.

Salim’s appointment, which will be for a period of four years, took effect from September 26 this year.

He is trained in Pharmacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna, and has his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

He is versatile in clinical pharmacy and medical representation, and allergy specialists among others.

As the former National President, Pharmaceutical Association of Nigerian Students (PANS), Salim has an impeccable record in management of pharmaceutical affairs and an expertise, PSN commends.