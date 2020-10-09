…NFF Dismisses Four Covid-19 Cases in Eagles Camp

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed reports of four positive Covid-19 tests in Super Eagles camp ahead of tonight’s international friendly with African champions Algeria.

Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye clarified yesterday that the writer of the report misinterpreted what the team’s Head Coach, Gernot Rohr said during the virtual Zoom conference.

“Please discountenance any reports that some of our players tested positive to Covid-19 ahead of Friday’s friendly game against Algeria. It is blatant falsehood.

“The writer of the story misunderstood what coach Gernot Rohr said at the virtual press conference. The Coach said that since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, four of our players had tested positive, but were all now fully recovered from the virus and back in action,” Ibitoye restated yesterday.