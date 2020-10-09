Lagos Unveils Logo for Ehingbeti Summit, Gets Stakeholders’ Support

Nume Ekeghe

The Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG) yesterday unveiled the logo for its upcoming ‘Ehingbeti 2020’ scheduled to hold from November 10th to 12th, 2020.

The summit with the theme: ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade,’ Ehingbeti 2020 is expected to provide a robust platform for deliberations on how to optimise opportunities in Africa’s fifth largest economy and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio-economic landscape of the state in the coming decade.

The three-day summit, which will be a hybrid of virtual and live events, will draw participation from various sectors of the economy and across the globe.

In his address during an interactive session with members of the private sector and other stakeholders in Lagos, the Co-chair of the ‘Ehingbeti 2020’ Steering Committee and former Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget, said, “this new Ehingbeti logo is an embodiment of meanings and expression of the LESG ideals. The convergence of colours in the logo connotes the essence of Ehingbeti as a participatory forum for integrating local and international stakeholders to exchange ideas and chart a path for the socio-economic development of Lagos State.

“The bright star above the image of the iconic ‘Agba Meta’ is a depiction of the result of working together to deliver the stellar accomplishments that define the city state of Lagos and the pervasive atmosphere of economic stability in the State.

“I am happy to let you know that the image of the ‘Agba Meta’ is a representation of the sculpted white cap chiefs built to welcome people into Lagos. The logo is to emphasise our pride in culture as we welcome participants to Ehingbeti 2002 and beyond.”

Acknowledged as the first institutionalized economic forum by any state in Nigeria, Ehingbeti is a public-private sector roundtable that started as a collaborative effort between the Lagos State Government and Business Club Ikeja.

Since the inaugural summit in 2000, it has gained useful insights from innumerable business and political leaders, private sector players, renowned economists, notable development experts and outstanding scholars, who have participated from various parts of the world.

On his part, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who is also a Co-chair of the Steering Committee, Sam Egube said: “In the last two decades, Ehingbeti has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs into Lagos State Development Plans (LSDP).

“Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed. As a state, we now have to cater for the infrastructural needs of more than 22million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth.

“These considerations are the groundwork of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s THEMES Agenda, but translating the agenda to benefits for our people will require collaboration amongst stakeholders, and a determination to deepen the foundation for sustainable development and growth of our society. So, Ehingbeti 2020 offers us a platform to address all these.”