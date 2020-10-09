FCT Police Launch Manhunt as Kidnappers Shoot One, Abduct Three

Olawale Ajimotokan and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The FCT Police Command yesterday launched a manhunt for kidnappers of three persons in a farm along Kabi axis of Pegi village in Kuje Area Council.

One person is currently in critical condition from gunshot injuries, while three others were kidnapped by the gunmen, who attacked the area on Tuesday night.

The victims were said to have been attacked by the gunmen, who dressed in black outfits.

Their Volkswagen saloon car was also shot at indiscriminately by the criminals.

THISDAY gathered that the injured victim had attempted to escape from the vehicle before he was shot.

The incident was confirmed by the Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe.

Aderibigbe said the kidnap had also been reported to the police, which had launched an investigation to unravel the matter.

The latest incident marked the third time that kidnappers would be carrying out daring attack on the community since the first attack on December 6, 2019.

However, the FCT Police Command yesterday said it arrested suspects linked to the previous kidnapping incidents along Tunga Maje, Kuje and Kwali axis.

A statement issued by the command said it launched a strategic operation to rescue the three persons kidnapped on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in a farm along Kabi axis in Pegi-Kuje.

The command enjoined members of the public to remain calm while it intensified effort to liberate the victims unharmed and reunite them with their family members.

The statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Ciroma, had initiated a manhunt to trail and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, the command reiterated its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, the command said following coordinated intelligence-led operations, police detectives from the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested eight suspects linked to the kidnappings along Tunga Maje, Kuje and Kwali axis.

At a media briefing held yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations, Sunday Babaji, stated that in a bid to rid the FCT of criminality, the command had deployed diverse overt and covert crime fighting and prevention strategies.

“We are confident that these strategies adopted including patrols, raids, visibility operations, collaboration with sister agencies and partnership with key community stakeholders will definitely nip crime in the bud within the FCT,” he said.

The suspects are one Musa Shehu, 20; Zakari Yau, 25; Mohammed Lawal, 28; Salisu Adamu, 25; Ahmadu Sani Ilyasu, 45; Abdullahi Shuaibu, 23; Abubakar Ilyasu, 20; and Luka Parisa, who confessed to being responsible for the supply of firearms to the bandits.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include four dane guns, two locally fabricated revolvers, two locally made pistols, two rounds of live ammunition, one motorcycle and one unexpended cartridge.

The command said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.