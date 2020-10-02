‘Who Is Who in Nigeria Golf’ to Direct New Beginning, Says Oyinlola

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has said that the new historic golf book, ‘Who is Who in Nigeria Golf’ would chart a fresh beginning for the game in Nigeria.

The 500-page book which is a direct production from a rare collaboration between the NGF and an Abuja-based blue chip printing home, the Marvelous Mike Press, provides an uncommon profiles on some 250 Nigerian golfers who had offered selfless services to ensure rapid growth of the golf game in Nigeria.

Interestingly, nominees that made up this authentic Hall of Fame in golf, both living and dead, were drawn from 1897, the year golf was first played in Nigeria at the Sapele Golf Club in present day Delta State.

The book indeed portrayed the bold effort of the late sage, Chief Anthony Enahoro, who wrestled the game from the firm grip of white settlers and threw it open to all Nigerians who wanted to play.

“The book is fascinating in the sense that it brings to public domain those Nigerians who offered so much for the growth of golf in Nigeria”, Oyinlola, a former Governor of Lagos and Osun states disclosed.

“It is now clear that those who helped our game to grow are never forgotten. This is even a clear indication that those who will still assist the game in future will equally be remembered. This is definitely a milestone for the NGF and generally the game of golf in Nigeria. I can refer to this as a new beginning for our game”.

The book which would be launched with a five-star Pro-Am golf tournament was packaged by Nigeria’s foremost golf writer, Tony Akhigbe.