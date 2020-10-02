Ojukwu Varsity ASUU Chairman Alleges Threat to Life over Strike

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State, Prof Okey Aniebo, has raised the alarm over threat to his life by the management of the university for refusing to call off the strike.

Aniebo, who spoke to journalists in Awka yesterday, said he has been severally harassed by gun-wielding security men at the gate of the university, while trying to gain access to the school campus, and other forms of threat to his life.

According to him, “There are cases where the security men have accosted me and denied me access into the university compound. I was also told that the security men have been told to stop me at the gate. They have also been queried for allowing me into the university campus.

“On one occasion, I asked for written authorisation to that effect. They have harassed me many times, including asking me to call the Chief Security of the university, just to be allowed in, but I have refused.

“They have used all manner of tactics against me, but when they found out that the media was now aware of their activities against me, they have stopped threatening me.”

On the emergence of a new faction of ASUU in the university, Aniebo alleged that the faction was being sponsored by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Greg Nwakoby, insisting that the lecturers in the university were still on strike-until all their demands are met.

“The meeting was sponsored by the vice-chancellor and chaired by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ekwenze. It is therefore a university management meeting and not a meeting of ASUU-COOU.

“ASUU has neither bowed to any pressure nor suspended the on-going national industrial action by the union. The desperate action of the vice-chancellor is capable of undermining the inflow of huge intervention funds from federal government to the university,” he said.

Meanwhile, a faction of ASUU in the university headed by Prof Osita Chiaghanam had earlier in the week passed a vote of confidence on the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Nwakoby, insisting that he has exceeded the expectation of the university staff, both in remuneration and in infrastructure.

The faction had also accused Prof Aniebo and his executive of being self-centered in the union’s struggle, insisting that it would not be a part of the strike.